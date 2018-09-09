Matt Carpenter on Tigers’ Matthew Boyd: ‘He had his way with us tonight’
Matt Carpenter on his two-base error in the ninth: "It's a play that we have to have made. It's a play I need to make. It's unfortunate that it ended up costing us the game."
