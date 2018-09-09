Shildt: Bader’s misplay was ‘one of those things that’s going to happen from time to time’
Mike Shildt on the Cardinals' bottom of the ninth: "Two-base error to start it off. (Norris) walks Candelario, which hurt. Kind of sets up the inning. Go set up the bunt play, execute that. ... Still like Bud's cutter against Martinez. Wild pitch, game over."
