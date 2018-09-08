Tim McCarver on Mark McGwire breaking the single-season home-run record
Tim McCarver on Mark McGwire hugging his son Matt after hitting his 62nd home run — an iconic moment that occurred 20 years ago Saturday: "I'll never forget the hug. It was so special."
