Martínez embraces transition to bullpen: ‘I got a new role… I got to be ready’
Carlos Martínez tossed two scoreless innings for his first save in nearly four years, and he's enjoying the transition to the bullpen: "When they told me if I could help the team in the bullpen, I said yes... I got a new role... and I got to be ready."
