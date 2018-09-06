Adams credits bat on two-home run night: ‘It felt good in my hands, so I stuck with that’
Video Details
Matt Adams credits a new Rawlings bat for giving him an extra boost in his two-home run game: "It's the same model I've been swinging all year, but it felt good in my hands, so I stuck with that the whole game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices