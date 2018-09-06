Shildt on Martínez closing: ‘He didn’t waver, he went right at it’
Mike Shildt says Carlos Martínez gave the Cardinals a big-time pick-up for his first save in four years: "He didn't waver. He went right at it. He made some quality pitches to bring it home."
