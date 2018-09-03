WATCH: Yairo Muñoz hits a solo shot off Max Scherzer
Yairo Muñoz hit his seventh home run of the season, an opposite-field blast off of Max Scherzer, in the Cardinals' loss to the Nationals on Monday.
