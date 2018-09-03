Bud Norris ‘just frustrated’ after allowing homer for second straight game
Bud Norris: "I came up short today and didn't get the job done, so I'm a little frustrated. But I wanted to get back out there after last night, and I've got the ambition to continue to keep going and fighting, so I won't give up."
