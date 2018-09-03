Mike Shildt on Jack Flaherty: ‘He’s got a really nice ability to bear down’
Mike Shildt on whether Bud Norris will remain the closer: "That's a question that I don't think I can answer right this moment. I understand that you've got to play hot hands ... but I'm also not a guy that's going to completely ignore body of work and a guy's capabilities."
