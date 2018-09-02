Poncedeleon says he lost arm slot on his fastball against Reds
Video Details
Daniel Poncedeleon on his fourth-inning struggles: "I think I lost just the arm slot of my fastball. I was getting a little on the side of it, so it was getting more lateral run, which equals more barrels."
