Jack Flaherty helps Jim Hayes interview John Gant
Video Details
After a successful year in the rotation, Jack Flaherty tries his hand at relief (reporting), taking the ball from Jim Hayes and finding out about John Gant's pregame routine, his black belt in taekwondo, how he spends his off days and how he ended up with such strong hands.
