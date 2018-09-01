Austin Gomber: ‘I was just trying to make some hard contact’ on two-run double
Austin Gomber on his two-run double: "We were talking yesterday in the video room about how, up until this point, I had never hit a ball in the air in my entire career. We were able to get one tonight."
