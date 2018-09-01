Jordan Hicks on his mom: ‘I don’t know how she found Twitter’
Video Details
Jordan Hicks says he didn't expect to make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, much less to end up as the team's primary setup man: "It's always your goal to break camp, but it didn't seem realistic."
