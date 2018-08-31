Bader on how his homer influenced Gant to hit back-to-back shots
Harrison Bader on whether his homer caused John Gant to swing for the seats: "Absolutely. Someone hits a bomb in front of you, you want to be just like that guy. Go back-to-back."
