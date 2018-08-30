Shildt on speculation that Carp’s illness is salsa related: ‘That’s blasphemy’
Mike Shildt assures us that Matt Carpenter's illness is not salsa related: "I had some yesterday, I had some today, and I would like to have it everyday."
