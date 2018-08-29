Shildt on Flaherty: ‘Jack’s got a lot of different skillsets and his desire is definitely one of them’
Video Details
Mike Shildt is loving what he's seeing from rookie Jack Flaherty, including his desire to go right after hitters.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices