Shildt on being named Cards’ full-time manager: ‘It’s a little bit surreal still’
Mike Shildt, who had the interim tag removed Tuesday: "It's humbling to know there's been some respect thrown my way." And the Cardinals' skipper promptly deflects that respect to others.
