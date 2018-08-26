David Perron on why he came back to St. Louis for a third time
Video Details
David Perron: "It's always exciting for me to come back to St. Louis. It's the first city I got to know growing up. ... You see it's an event in August and you see how many fans show up for it. It's a great city."
