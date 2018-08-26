Tyler Bozak: Fan presence at Ice Breaker is ‘nothing like I’ve ever seen before’
Video Details
Tyler Bozak: "I've been telling lots of people this actually: Whenever you played the Blues, you knew it was going to be a tough night. That was something I wanted to be on the other side of, so I'm happy to be on the other side of that now."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices