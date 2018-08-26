Patrick Maroon: ‘I think it’s going to be a really fun year’
Patrick Maroon is pumped about suiting up for his hometown team, but he's also excited about the off-ice benefits of the move: "The coolest part about me coming back home is (spending) more time with my son."
