Carpenter on Cards’ series win streak: ‘I don’t know why it couldn’t last for the rest of the year’
Matt Carpenter when asked how long the Cardinals' series win streak can last: "I don't know why it couldn't last for the rest of the year. I don't see why it shouldn't."
