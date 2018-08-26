Mike Shildt: Cardinals will ‘hope for the best’ with Kolten Wong’s injury
Mike Shildt on his reaction to Matt Holliday's pinch-hit homer: "I've been happier with most every home run in his career. We wish the best for Matt, but I can't say we were absolutely cheering right there. ... He's a dangerous hitter."
