Hudson after rough outing: ‘I just made a few mistakes and they’re a good hitting team’
Dakota Hudson after allowing three runs in 1/3 of an inning against the Rockies: "It happens sometimes, especially as a ground-ball pitcher. You occasionally get a few ground balls that find holes. It's part of the game."
