Bud Norris: ‘We’ve got all things clicking right now’
Video Details
Bud Norris on Carlos Martínez's potential coming out of the 'pen: "The sky's the limit. ... This is a precautionary thing to keep him down there right now because of the pitch count and all the rest, but his stuff's still going to be electric. ... He's a big boost to us down there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices