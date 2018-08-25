Shildt on Mikolas: ‘He’s got the bragging rights’ after second homer of 2018
Mike Shildt has shown a tendency to go to the bullpen early, but he says that won't necessarily be the case all the time: "Some nights we might not have the pieces to shorten it, so we might have to ride with the starter a little bit more. ... Everything's pretty fluid based on the game."
