Shildt on Mikolas: ‘He’s got the bragging rights’ after second homer of 2018

Video Details

Mike Shildt has shown a tendency to go to the bullpen early, but he says that won't necessarily be the case all the time: "Some nights we might not have the pieces to shorten it, so we might have to ride with the starter a little bit more. ... Everything's pretty fluid based on the game."

More Videos »