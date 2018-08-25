Tyler O’Neill on his solo homer: ‘Just saw one up and put a good swing on it’
Tyler O'Neill wasn't too surprised to see Miles Mikolas go deep: "He's got power. You see him in BP putting homers up in the fourth deck at Busch Stadium. If you barrel something, good things are going to happen."
