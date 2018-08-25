Cardinals players explain their Players’ Weekend nicknames
Video Details
Harrison Bader's Players' Weekend nickname (Tots) dates back to his freshman year of high school baseball: "An older player just made some comment and said 'You want a side of Bader tots?' and it was a play off of tater tots. ... It just always kind of stuck with me."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices