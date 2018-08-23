DeJong on go-ahead homer: ‘That friendly California air pushed it over’
Video Details
Paul DeJong lifted the Cardinals to a win after the California air apparently lifted his homer over the wall in the ninth inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices