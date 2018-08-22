Ozuna on Cardinals hot streak: ‘That’s made me excited and pumped up’
Video Details
Marcell Ozuna is feeling great and is excited with the Cardinals going on a major hot streak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices