WATCH: Patrick Wisdom hits his first major league homer
Video Details
Patrick Wisdom came up as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a game the Cardinals were trailing 2-0 and hit a solo homer, his first in the big leagues.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices