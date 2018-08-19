Patrick Wisdom: ‘It still gives me goosebumps’ thinking about first major league homer
Video Details
Patrick Wisdom exchanged a signed ball for his first home run ball. What's he going to do with it? "I'll probably give it to my parents and let them put it wherever they like."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices