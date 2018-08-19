Willie McGee on Harrison Bader’s standout defense
Video Details
Willie McGee, humble as always: "Bader — his success has nothing to do with me. I'm sure he's been doing that all his career."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices