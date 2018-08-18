Whit Merrifield on how he works through slow stretches at the plate

Whit Merrifield says he doesn't prefer any particular nickname, but he could do without everyone calling him by his full name: "I gave Hud the Whitley nod. I don't know if I should've now. I'm getting too many Whitleys around town. ... Let's tone down the Whitley a little bit."

