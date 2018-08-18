Whit Merrifield on how he works through slow stretches at the plate
Video Details
Whit Merrifield says he doesn't prefer any particular nickname, but he could do without everyone calling him by his full name: "I gave Hud the Whitley nod. I don't know if I should've now. I'm getting too many Whitleys around town. ... Let's tone down the Whitley a little bit."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices