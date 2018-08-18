Jack Flaherty: Cardinals are ‘ready to go out each and every day and play’
Jack Flaherty on Kolten Wong's standout play at second: "He's really good over there, so any time the ball's hit that way you expect that play to be made. For him to do something like that, it was special — it was fun to see."
