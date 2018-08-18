Mike Shildt: Losing interim tag is ‘not on my radar at all’ right now
Video Details
Mike Shildt on whether Kolten Wong deserves to win his first Gold Glove this year: "You're talking about an elite defender doing special things. For me, I wouldn't say a no-brainer, but I know where my vote would go."
