SPORTSCASTER: To Kuwait and a chance to hook up with Captain Jim Trout from USO Camp Bearing. And his parents Steven and Mary are with us. And there's your son. Mary, I'll start with you. The emotions of seeing your son?

- Yeah.

- I just love him. Hi Jim.

- You're looking good.

- Love you.

- Can't wait til you get home and your whole crew.

- Good to see you son.

- Yeah, good to see you parents. Love you Mom. Love you Dad.

- When you see your son, what are the emotions that are going through you right now on a night like tonight?

- Well I'm just very proud of him, of everything he has accomplished and his goals that he has set for himself. He has succeeded exceptionally. I'm going to make a rhubarb pie.

- Well I understand, I got a note before you came in here. You stored frozen--

- Rhubarb.

- Rhubarb pie. So you have-- you've got the captain's favorite ready for him when he gets home.

- Yes. Definitely.

- I didn't mean to spoil the surprise. But that's awesome. A lot of times, we visit with either a husband or a wife of someone that's deployed. From a mom's perspective, is it gut wrenching day after day?

MARY BOLEN: I think about him every day. I do. And I pray for him and the whole troop.

SPORTSCASTER: Captain, for you, talking to your daughters and your wife, how often do you get a chance to communicate with them as well? Is it mostly by email? Or do you get the chance to visually see them?

STEPHEN BOLEN: Oh we do FaceTime. To try to do FaceTime at least once a week. My daughters are 5 and 3. So my daughter just started kindergarten here yesterday. So we stay in touch. And it's really great to see them and see how they've grown over the past nine months. But yeah, it's-- we stay in contact quite regularly.

SPORTSCASTER: What's the morale like with the troops, knowing that you're not too far away from probably coming home?

STEPHEN BOLEN: Yeah, the soldiers here are in good mood. They're really excited-- they're really excited for this event. And they're really excited to get home. And I know the supporters back there in Bush and back home, all the families are ready for us to be home.