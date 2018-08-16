103-year-old WWII veteran throws ceremonial first pitch
Staff Sgt. Willie Dawson, a 103-year-old Cardinals fan who served with the Buffalo Soldiers in WWII, met Mike Shildt and Willie McGee before tossing the ceremonial first pitch before FOX Sports Midwest's "This One's For You" telecast.
