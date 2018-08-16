WATCH: Harrison Bader has a night to remember in Cards’ win over Nationals
Harrison Bader made a spectacular diving catch in center field to steal a hit from Bryce Harper and scored on a wild pitch in the Cardinals' win over the Nationals on Wednesday night.
