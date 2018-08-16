Matt Carpenter: ‘I definitely dodged a bullet’ with injury scare
Video Details
Matt Carpenter: "We took an X-ray and then went through some strength tests. Part of the protocol was opening a jar of salsa — I was able to do that fine. Hopefully I'll be ready to go tomorrow."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices