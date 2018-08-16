Sgt. Kevin Bronaugh visits with his family
Video Details
Renee Bronaugh on getting to see her husband, Sgt. Kevin Bronaugh, who is in Kuwait at USO Camp Buehring: "It's exciting. It's our anniversary, so we're doing something together."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices