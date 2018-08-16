Bonnie Brackett on the mission of the USO
Video Details
USO Camp Buehring Center Manager Bonnie Brackett joined the broadcast to discuss how the USO helps keep soldiers connected to family, home and country.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices