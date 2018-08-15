- Retraced his steps.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

DAN MCLAUGHLIN: That's hit out to deep left. Speaking of home runs, John Gant, are you kidding me?

[CHEERING]

First ever hit, he does it in style.

Kolton Wong.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

And Wong hits it high, deep, out to right. Does it carry? At the wall, it's gone.

[CHEERING]

Kolton Wong, a high, towering home run. He kept it fair. And it's now a 6-1 St. Louis lead.