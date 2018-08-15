WATCH: Gant blasts home run for first MLB hit, Wong adds home run in sixth
Video Details
John Gant goes yard for his first MLB hit, while Kolten Wong also homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' victory.
- Retraced his steps.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
DAN MCLAUGHLIN: That's hit out to deep left. Speaking of home runs, John Gant, are you kidding me?
[CHEERING]
First ever hit, he does it in style.
Kolton Wong.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
And Wong hits it high, deep, out to right. Does it carry? At the wall, it's gone.
[CHEERING]
Kolton Wong, a high, towering home run. He kept it fair. And it's now a 6-1 St. Louis lead.
