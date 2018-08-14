Shildt: ‘This is a professional team taking professional at-bats’
Video Details
Mike Shildt says the Cardinals' offense never panicked in their walk-off win against the Nats on Monday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices