Vintage baseball is alive and well in St. Louis
What do the Gettysburg Address, a Peg Leg ballplayer and a gentlemanly umpire (certainly not a villain) have in common? Answer: Vintage baseball at Forest Park in St. Louis. It's baseball circa 1860, its spirit kept alive today. Huzzah!
