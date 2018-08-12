Shildt on ump ejecting Webb: ‘I really still have trouble explaining it’
Video Details
Mike Shildt still doesn't fully understand why reliever Tyler Webb was ejected from the game in the ninth inning after hitting a batter.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices