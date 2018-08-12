Ozuna on Cardinals’ upbeat demeanor: ‘Shildty gives you the opportunity to play like that’
Ozuna on how the St. Louis Cardinals' offense has changed from earlier in the season: "The biggest difference is right now we play for winning. We're going to score no matter what, we're going to do the little things -- move the runner, try to drive him in."
