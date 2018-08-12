Mike Shildt: Harrison Bader is ‘definitely looking like an elite defender’
Video Details
Mike Shildt on Harrison Bader's defense: "He takes a lot of pride in it and works really hard at it, and he's becoming a special defensive player."
