Harrison Bader: ‘Everything’s working really well’ for Cardinals
Video Details
Harrison Bader on the run the St. Louis Cardinals are on right now: "It's just a lot of fun. It really is. Everything's working really well. The mentatility prior to the game, everything — you can just feel the energy."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices