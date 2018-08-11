WATCH: DeJong, Bader and Carpenter go deep in Cardinals’ win over Royals
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Harrison Bader
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul DeJong
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader all hit home runs in the Cardinals' win over the Royals on Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices