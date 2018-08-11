Austin Gomber on pitching with a big lead: ‘It makes my job a lot easier’
Video Details
Austin Gomber on Harrison Bader: "Bader's an elite center fielder. We know that. He runs down balls pretty routinely for us now, and it's just something that we're fortunate to have behind us."
